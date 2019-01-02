The clash between CPM and BJP in Trivandrum ended. The front side of Secretariat turned a virtual battleground on Wednesday noon with BJP and CPM men clashing over the burning of their respective flex boards, even when protest and clashes erupted in several parts of the State over the entry of two young women in Sabarimala.

Earlier, the BJP and Yuva Morcha workers had taken out a march to the Secretariat as part of their protest against the entry of the women in Sabarimala in the wee hours of Wednesday. Also, they were protesting against the arrest of Yuva Morcha leaders who had tried to enter Secretariat through high-security Cantonment gate.

During the march, the BJP-Yuva Morcha workers damaged the CPM flex boards put up at their statue office functioning for National strike on January 8 and 9. This provoked the CPM workers who gathered in another side of the road and threw stones at BJP workers who were at their strike pandal.

After some time, both party men threw stones at each other. Following this police fired tear gas shells and water cannon to disperse the clashing groups. The BJP men piled up CPM flex boards on the road and burnt them. In between, BJP State vice-president Sivarajan developed health discomfort and was shifted to hospital.

In the stone-hurling incident, several protestors and policemen got injured. Two times police waved lathi at the protestors. Hundreds of BJP workers had gathered in front of the Secretariat. A huge posse of policemen was deployed in front of the Secretariat. Earlier in the attacks, five media persons were injured.