Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Grand Alliance had failed and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief said it did not.

He criticized the Prime Minister and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley by saying that they are promoting the Federal Front mooted by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to divide the opposition. Naidu said that Jaitley tried to mislead the people. He also asked why Modi was happy over the victory of Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Telangana. He has sarcastically mentioned the campaigning of Modi, BJP President Amit Shah,13 central ministers and three chief ministers in Telangana.

Naidu said that Modi and TRS Chief has a secret understanding and so PM remained silent when he was called “fascist” by TRS Chief. Naidu stated that the country has only two fronts-NDA led by BJP and other parties supporting it as well as Congress and its supporting parties. Andhra Pradesh CM rudely criticised that Modi misused his political power and it was not favourable for the public.