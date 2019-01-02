Former BJP ministers move SC seeking review of Rafale verdict

Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie along with advocate Prashant Bhushan approached the Supreme Court seeking review of its December 14 judgement which dismissed all PILs alleging irregularities in the procurement of 36 Rafale aircraft from France. They alleged in their review plea that the apex court had relied upon patently incorrect claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on December 14 dismissed all PILs against the deal.

The top court had rejected the pleas seeking lodging of an FIR and the court-monitored probe alleging irregularities in the 58,000 crore rupees deal, in which India and France have entered into an inter-governmental agreement.

A day after the judgement was delivered, the Centre had on December 15 last year filed an application in the top court seeking correction in a paragraph in its judgement on Rafale deal in which a reference was made about CAG report and PAC.