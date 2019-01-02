KeralaLatest News

Gouriyamma Does not Take Part in Women Wall, here is the Reason

Jan 2, 2019, 06:33 am IST
Alappuzha: J.S.S Leader K.R Gouriyamma had assured the CPI(M) leadership that she will take part in the Women Wall which was raised yesterday, but she backed off from it the last moment citing health reasons.

She sat on a chair in front of her house at Chathanad, as she rang up Sudhakaran and informed him of her ailment. If she had taken part in the wall, it would have scripted a new history as she is 101 years old.

Ironically, it was the 25th anniversary of the expulsion of Gouriyamma from the party yesterday.

