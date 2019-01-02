Latest NewsIndia

Government transfers 23 IPS officers

Jan 2, 2019, 11:05 pm IST
Bihar Government has transferred 23 IPS officers. The government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appointed Garima Malik as new SSP of Patna. She replaced Manu Maharaj who has been posted as Munger DIG after promotion. Kundan Krishnan has been made ADG headquarters. Mr Krishnan replaced S K Singhal who after promotion has been made DG of BMP.

ADG (training) Dinesh Singh Bisht has been posted as DG, Bihar State Sports Authority, while Sunil Kumar will be the DG cum commandant of Bihar Home Guard and Fire Services.

