HMD Global launches Nokia 106 new edition in India

HMD Global has launched Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone for the India market.

The phone is available on both online and offline channel. Flipkart is selling the Nokia 106 (2018) at Rs 1,397 while Amazon, on the other hand, is selling the device at Rs 1,479.

The Nokia 106 (2018) phone is the successor of the old Nokia 106 that was introduced back in 2013. The new phone comes in Dark Grey colour. The original Nokia 106 came in Black, Red, and White colour options.

To recall, the Nokia 106 (2018) features 1.8-inch QVGA (160 x 120) display and a polycarbonate body, contoured design. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6261D SoC, coupled with 4MB of RAM and 4MB of internal storage. It supports up-to 32GB of expandable storage via MicroSD card

The feature phone does not feature a camera and LED torch light. It comes with a built-in FM Radio, music player, Bluetooth. Besides, it measures 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm. and it has 800 mAh battery which claims to offer up to to 21 days standby and 15.7 hours talk time. Nokia 106 is also loaded with games like Snake Xenzia along with some try and purchase games from Gameloft such as Nitro Racing, Danger Dash, and Tetris among others.