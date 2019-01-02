Kanakadurga’s Brother Responds to her Sabarimala Visit

It has been officially confirmed that Kanakadurga and Bindu have indeed visited Sabarimala and Bharathan, brother of Kanakadurga has responded to the visit. He said:

“I don’t know much about her visit. She is not available on phone since her unsuccessful visit to Sabarimala. I came to know about her visit through the media. She left home saying that she had an official meeting, she did not tell us or her husband or anybody that she is going to Sabarimala.

When she was admitted to the hospital after her first attempt to visit Sabarimala, the doctor had said that they will arrange police security and take her to the home. But after a couple of days, we were informed that she was dropped at Thalassery or Kozhikode.

After our press meet, Perinthalmanna SI told us that she is under police protection. We did not know where she was, but all we were told that she was under police protection. Our family is a family of devotees and we don’t approve of her visit to the temple. Her 85-year-old mother is sick. When we try to connect with her, we could only reach Bindu, her friend” he said.