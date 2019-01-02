Kumbalangi Nights to hit screens in February

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is a new film starring Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, newcomer Mathew Thomas and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. National award winner Syam Pushkaran is scripting the movie and is directed by Madhu C Narayanan, a former associate of Aashiq Abu.

‘Kumbalangi Nights’, according to the makers, is a modern family drama set in Kumbalangi, a suburb in the city of Kochi. Soubin, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi and Mathew Thomas play brothers while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the villain. Fahadh is playing a full-fledged negative role in Malayalam after a long gap and that’s a major highlight of the movie.

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ technical crew comprises of cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam and editor Saiju Sreedharan. Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan have launched a new production house named Working Class Hero and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is their maiden venture. They are producing it jointly with Fahadh Faasil’s banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends.