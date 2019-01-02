KeralaCinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Kumbalangi Nights to hit screens in February

Jan 2, 2019, 11:53 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is a new film starring Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, newcomer Mathew Thomas and Fahadh Faasil in major roles. National award winner Syam Pushkaran is scripting the movie and is directed by Madhu C Narayanan, a former associate of Aashiq Abu.

‘Kumbalangi Nights’, according to the makers, is a modern family drama set in Kumbalangi, a suburb in the city of Kochi. Soubin, Shane Nigam, Sreenath Bhasi and Mathew Thomas play brothers while Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the villain. Fahadh is playing a full-fledged negative role in Malayalam after a long gap and that’s a major highlight of the movie.

‘Kumbalangi Nights’ technical crew comprises of cinematographer Shyju Khalid, composer Sushin Shyam and editor Saiju Sreedharan. Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Pothan have launched a new production house named Working Class Hero and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ is their maiden venture. They are producing it jointly with Fahadh Faasil’s banner Fahadh Faasil and Friends.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 15, 2018, 08:54 pm IST

Pakistani man bites off co-worker’s ear during fight

Jun 13, 2018, 08:07 am IST

Leave BJP within 15 days , BJP Muslim lawmaker gets threatening letter with bullets

trollers on virushka
Mar 4, 2018, 09:49 am IST

Trollers Slams Virushka Again For This Funny Reason

UAE ranks top in security and human rights
Mar 19, 2018, 06:19 am IST

Position of UAE for arranging security for its residents is among top who

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close