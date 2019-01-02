KeralaCinemaLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Mammootty and K.Madhu set to reunite for CBI series

Jan 2, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Director K.Madhu announced in his social media handle to inform that that they are working on the fifth part of Sethurama Iyer CBI.

The CBI series started off in 1988 with the blockbuster movie ‘Oru CBI Diary Kurippu’. The following year, the trio came up with the second part ‘Jagratha’. It took another fifteen years for the third part ‘Sethurama Iyer CBI’ to materialize. ‘Nerariyan CBI’ was the last to release, fourteen years back in 2005.

Meanwhile, K Madhu will be producing two films this year under his banner Krishna Kripa. First to go on floors will be a movie directed by M.Padmakumar and scripted by Robin Thirumala. Arun Gopy, who is a former associate of K.Madhu, is also doing a film under his mentor’s banner.

