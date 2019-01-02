Photographer jailed for raping 51-year-old nurse in Dubai

An Arab photographer has been jailed for five years for raping a nurse, with whom he shared an apartment.

The 26-year-old Syrian convict raped the 51-year-old British nurse as she and another woman planned to leave the apartment they shared with him in Barsha in October 2017.

On the pretext of asking about her move to a new residence, the convict entered her bedroom. He then locked the door from inside.

“I asked him to unlock the door and leave, but he didn’t listen. He started touching and kissing me,” the nurse told the prosecutors in the court.

The convict then pushed her to the bed, pinned her down, forcibly removed her clothes and raped her before leaving the room. The women reported the incident to the police, and the convict was arrested four days later.

He denied the rape charges when he stood before the Court of First Instance last May. He will be deported after serving his jail term.

The ruling is subject to appeal within 15 days.