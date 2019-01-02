Researcher falls to death while rock-climbing at JNU campus : Watch Video

A JNU Researcher died while rock climbing at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday.

A video going viral on social media shows Tiwari climbing the rocks with his bare hands and no ropes attached to him.

The 30-year-old was a research assistant at Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the police confirmed on Monday.

In the clip, Praveen can be seen climbing while trying to get the grip of rocks that are coming off. While he manages to safely stand on a rock after the first attempt, on further climbing he loses the clutch and falls down as some rocks come down. The cops confirmed that Tiwari did not have any safety ropes attached while climbing. The resident of Jabalpur had recently joined ICSSR.