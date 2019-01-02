Russia Explosion: Eleven month old baby is back to life while thirty seven are still missing

The Russian emergency service has rescued an 11-month-old baby boy from a ruined apartment block which was collapsed in a gas explosion.

“Rescuers heard crying. The baby was saved by being in a cradle and warmly wrapped up,” the Chelyabinsk region’s governor, Boris Dubrovsky, said. The baby was quickly moved to the hospital. As per the information was given by the health ministry, the baby was in a dangerous condition with a head injury and leg fractures.

Seven people are killed and more than thirty-seven are missing. A large section of the 10-storey building in the industrial city of Magnitogorsk, in the Ural mountains, crumbled at about 6 am local time on Monday when many people were still asleep.

The rescue was difficult. The head of Russia’s emergency ministry, Yevgeny Zinichev said that there was a real threat of part of the building collapsing and it is unfavorable that to work in such conditions.

The blast completely destroyed 35 flats in the area and thousands of people became homeless. Volunteers offered help for the affected ones. Staff from Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works took part in the rescue operation and the company’s chairman said it would provide financial assistance.

Dubrovsky announced a day of mourning on 2 January, with flags lowered and celebrations cancelled.“It is in the character of our people, despite new year’s festivities, to remember to think of the dead and wounded at this moment,” President Vladimir Putin said.

The explosion was highly strong as per the details given. The investigation has started with regard to the incident.