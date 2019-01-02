Sabarimala Issue : Kerala govt has committed ‘daylight rape’ of Hindus,says Union Minister

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde on Wednesday likened the controversy surrounding the entry of women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple to rape. Hegde said that the Sabarimala row and the law and order situation in Kerala is the state government’s failure and a “daylight rape on the Hindus”.

Hegde said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s “prejudice is creating confusion among the people”. He said that even though the Supreme Court has given its directions in the Sabarimala issue, the power to maintain the law and order situation in Kerala rests with the state government.

“The Kerala government should have managed the situation without hurting the faith of the masses. But the state government entirely failed. It’s daylight rape on the Hindu people, he added.

Hegde’s statement came on the day protests erupted across the state after two women in their 40s entered the Lord Ayyappa temple early Wednesday and offered prayers.

The same was confirmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following the entry of the women at the shrine, the chief priest closed the temple to perform the “purification” ceremony. The shrine was reopened in the afternoon.