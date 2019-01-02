Sabarimala Purification: Thantri’s act is a criminal offence says SC-ST commission

The Kerala State SC-ST Commission has said that the Sabarimala Thantri’s act of closing temple for purification is a criminal offence. The commission member S.Ajayakumar informed that the head priest’s act is a criminal offence.

The constitution has abolished untouchability in the country. But the temple thantri’s act is an act of practising untouchability. This is punishable under atrocities against the SC-ST act. The women who entered the Sabarimala temple belongs to Dalit caste. And the temple priest has closed the temple for purification. This is an act of untouchability, he said.

Earlier the Dewasom minister and many political leaders including CPM and CPI state secretaries also criticized the tantri’s decision to close the temple for the purification process.