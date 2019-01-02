Sabarimala women entry ; DGP had complete control on the master plan

The master plan made to execute women entry at Sabarimala was only known to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, six police officers including DGP Loknath Behra and two men in Chief Minister’s office. The plan was similar to a military operation and even the intelligence chief was informed about the plan later.

ADGP Manoj Abraham, IG Balram Kumar Upadhyaya, Vijay Sakhare, Kottayam SP Harishankar and Kasargod SP Harishankar were only aware of the master plan. DIG Corey Sanjay Kumar Garud and Kannur IG Balram Kumar Upadhyaya were brought to Sabarimala excluding IG P Vijayan and S Sreejith, who were appointed for Makaravilakku security. Complete information was however not handed over to Sanjay Kumar. About 12 policemen were deployed for the safety of women. They were also informed about the plan at the last moment.

The two women had attempted to visit Sabarimala temple in December last year but failed amidst massive protests. The women had submitted a letter seeking protection to SP Harishankar. The master plan was made later and the police decided the date and time. Necessary precautions were taken so that the master plan will not be leaked. Though the police say that the women were brought to Pampa in a police vehicle from Ernakulam, sources close to police say that they had stayed in the IG’s guest house for a short duration.

