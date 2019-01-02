KeralaLatest News

Shrine Closed at Sabarimala. Shudhikalasam to Follow

Jan 2, 2019, 10:39 am IST
Less than a minute

After it has been confirmed officially that young women have indeed made it into Sabarimala, the shrine has been closed. The long queue of devotees are moved from the Sannidhanam and a ShudhiKalasam will be done soon as a solution for the young women entry, which is against the traditional customs of the temple.  We are not sure when the shrine will be opened, but it is expected to be opened after the Shudhi Kriya.

The shrine was supposed to be closed at 1 pm by normal procedures but it was forced due to the unforeseen circumstances of young women entering the temple.

