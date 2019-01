Soubin Shahir has announced his new film. Titled as ‘Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25’, the movie will be directed by debutant Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval.

The movie’s first look was shared online by actor Fahadh Faasil. The poster features Soubin and a robot. Sanu John Varghese, who has worked in films like ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’, ‘Wazir’ and the ‘Vishwaroopam’ series has been signed as the cinematographer. Santhosh T Kuruvilla of Moonshot Entertainment is producing the movie.