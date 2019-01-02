Special forces kill 27 terrorists

Afghan special forces killed 27 terrorists, after launching a new offensive against the Islamic State terror group in eastern Nangarhar province.

The special forces, backed by helicopter gunships, targeted Islamic State in Achin district of the province. The province has been a stronghold of the terror group.

Meanwhile, the Taliban launched two blistering attacks on police outposts in Sar-e-Pul province last night, killing 15 policemen and wounding 21 others.

The Taliban have been carrying out repeated attacks targeting Afghan forces despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country’s 17-year war.