After it has been confirmed officially that two young women, KanakaDurga and Bindu have indeed made it into Sabarimala, the shrine has been closed. CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that it was wrong from the part of the Thanthri(head priest) to close the shrine of the temple.

“Closing of the shrine was a violation of Supreme Court verdict. Thanthri has openly challenged the S.C. He has done a crime by which he must be subjected to contempt of court. Both thanthri and Devaswom board has the responsibility to implement Supreme court verdict. He has violated the constitution. State Government will involve in the issue and take proper steps” Kodiyeri said.