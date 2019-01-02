“Triple Talaq is all about Gender Equality, Sabarimala Issue is a Case of Custom,” Says P.M

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally answered the criticisms of BJP taking a dual stand in the Triple Talaq and Sabarimala issue. He said the restriction of women aged between 10 and 50 from entering Sabarimala is a part of a custom while the ordinance in the Triple Talaq issue was made to ensure gender equality. He was speaking in an interview given to news agency ANI.

“The judgement note of the dissenting judge Indu Malhotra in the Sabarimala issue must be read well. The issue of Sabarimala is the custom there. Some temples have a system of its own. There are temples were men cannot enter, Men doesn’t go there either. It need not be connected with any political party,” he added.