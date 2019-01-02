Wide-spread violent protests throughout Kerala

The protests after two women entered the Sabarimala temple turned violent at several places across the state on Wednesday. Protests and conflicts headed by the BJP broke out in different parts of the state after two women entered Sabarimala temple. Shops were forcefully shut down and BJP activists blocked roads. This has also effected Sabarimala pilgrims. Traffic at M.C. Road was brought to a halt.

Yuvamorcha protestors managed to get through Secretariat gates and reach near the Chief Minister’s office. Conflicts between BJP and CPM activists followed. Media people were also attacked. Ten Yuvamorcha activists were injured in police lathi-charge at Neyyattinkara. BJP and CPM activists had a face-off in front of the Secretariat after BJP activists allegedly destroyed CPM flags and banners. Police had to use tear gas and water cannon in order to bring the situation under control.

At Kottarakkara, BJP activists forcefully closed several shops. A private bus passenger was beaten up by a group of activists in Ramankulangara. A media person was attacked while covering this. Shops were made to close by Sabarimala Karma Samithy activists at Paravur and Sasthamkotta. Shops were allegedly wrecked in Karunagappally. Counters at Kottarakkara Ganapathy Temple were made to close by protestors.

BJP activists stopped vehicles at Mavelikkara. They also tried closing shops. Chairs at the Taluk office were destroyed. Small stalls were wrecked. Even a disabled person was subject to attacks. Shop of Palani at Buddha junction was destroyed. Palani, his wife Suseela (45) and their disabled son Jayaprakash (17) were attacked.