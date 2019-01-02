Xiaomi TVs Gets Price Cut, Good Time to Buy It

Xiaomi has announced a price cut for a bunch of its smart TV models, thanks to the GST Council’s rate cuts on consumer electronics.

Xiaomi India started the year 2019 by reducing the price of three Mi TVs including — Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) and Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch). Overall, Xiaomi has slashed the prices of these Mi TVs by up to Rs 2,000.

After the price cut, the Mi LED Smart TV 4A (32-inch) now retail at Rs 12,499, Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) at Rs 13,999, and lastly, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch) at a lower price of Rs 30,999.

“Happy new year! Ringing in 2019 on a positive note, we are delighted to receive the recent decision by the Government of India wherein GST on TVs have been reduced from 28% to 18% on TVs up to 32 inches”, Xiaomi India said.

The company is sharing the profit with the consumers by reducing the price and keeping the margin to a mere 5 percent. Xiaomi also claims that the aggressive pricing strategy has helped them in becoming the number 1 smart television brand in India.