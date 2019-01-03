BJP and RSS have started fearing women says Kodiyeri

CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan today said that the BJP and RSS have started fearing women. Kodiyeri mocked the BJP leadership stating they panicked when two young women entered the temple. They are attempting to unleash attacks to conceal the ridicule. This will not be allowed in Kerala, Kodiyeri said adding that women entry was no violation of any rituals.

He came down heavily on RSS and BJP in connection with the violence and vandalism that was unleashed after two young women entered the Sabarimala temple.

This is the seventh hartal being called on the Sabarimala issue. The public has rejected the BJP hartal and was functioning as normal, he stated. Alleging that BJP is being isolated and abandoned by the people, Kodiyeri asserted the party to learn their lessons.