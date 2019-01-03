Govt’s responsibility to protect women, says Pinarayi Vijayan

A dawn-to-dusk 12-hour hartal called by Hindu outfits began on Thursday morning in protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa. Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court’s historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

“It’s the state government’s responsibility to give protection to women. The government has fulfilled this constitutional responsibility. The Sangh Parivar is trying to turn Sabarimala into a clash zone,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

“These two women came just like any other pilgrim and went up the way that all pilgrims go to the temple. They never came on a helicopter to have darshan.”he said.

“Conducting hartal in name of women’s entry into Sabarimala temple is like calling hartal against SC order,” he adds.