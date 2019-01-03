KeralaLatest News

Hartal: Governor seeks urgent report

Jan 3, 2019, 07:41 pm IST
Governor P Sathasivam sought an urgent Law and Order report from chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The report has been sought on the incidents of violence and destruction of private and public property in Kerala following the entry of two young women in Sabarimala. He also appealed to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace in the state.

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi, which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to oppose the role of the Kerala government which facilitated the entry of the two women inside the temple before dawn on Wednesday.

