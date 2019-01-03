Huge Fire Breaks Out At Pharmaceutical Factory

A massive fire broke out in a pharmaceutical factory at Upkar Nagar in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday evening. According to a tweet by ANI, Fire tenders were pressed to the spot to put out the fire. No casualties have been reported so far, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The visuals from the incident spot, where, the episode took place was shared by news agency ANI, which also tweeted pictures of the rescue operations.