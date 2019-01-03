Income Tax Department searches Celebrity residencies

The Income Tax Department raided the top celebrities, and their places.The team of 200 officials began their duty in the morning and continued across 23 locations.

Actors Shiva Rajkumar and Puneet Rajkumar, sons of late superstar Rajkumar, Sudeep, Yash and producer Rockline Venkatesh were among those whose properties were raided.Homes of producers CR Manohar and Vijay Kiraganduru were also raided.

“I have no clear idea what it is about. I will help with formalities. It has nothing to do with me personally. They are asking about the films. I would be worried if I had done something wrong”, Actor Sudeep said.