India deports 5 more Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar

Jan 3, 2019, 10:56 pm IST
Five members of a Rohingya family were deported to Myanmar Thursday, three months after seven others were handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country, police said.

Assam Additional Director General of Police (Border) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said were handed over to the Myanmarese authorities along the International Border in Manipur.

“They were apprehended about five years ago without any travel document and were booked for violating the Foreigners Act,” Mahanta said. They were lodged at Tezpur Detention Centre after completion of their jail terms.

