Indian Panorama Film Festival opens on Jan 4

Jan 3, 2019, 09:22 pm IST
Ten-day Indian Panorama Film Festival will be open to the public from Friday at Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi. A total of 26 Feature Films and 21 Non-Feature Films will be screened during the festival.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare will inaugurate the festival. The film festival, to continue till 14th is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

All the films selected under the Indian Panorama section in the 49th International Film Festival of India will be screened during the Festival. The entry for the Festival is free and seating is on the first-come-first-served basis.

