Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s escort vehicle hits two Congress leaders : Watch Video

Two Congress leaders were injured after they were hit by one of CM’s escort vehicles. Both of them sustained severe injuries and they were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna’s husband Krishnakumar is severely injured. The accident happened while both of them jumped in front of CM’s car showing black flags.

The accident happened at Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram. UDF was observing ‘black day’ in the state following entry of young women to Sabarimala. Police clarified that the accident occurred when Congress leaders jumped in front of the car suddenly.

Video : Asianet