KeralaLatest News

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s escort vehicle hits two Congress leaders : Watch Video

Jan 3, 2019, 03:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

Two Congress leaders were injured after they were hit by one of CM’s escort vehicles. Both of them sustained severe injuries and they were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Kollam DCC president Bindu Krishna’s husband Krishnakumar is severely injured. The accident happened while both of them jumped in front of CM’s car showing black flags.

The accident happened at Bakery junction in Thiruvananthapuram. UDF was observing ‘black day’ in the state following entry of young women to Sabarimala. Police clarified that the accident occurred when Congress leaders jumped in front of the car suddenly.

Video : Asianet

Tags

Related Articles

Nadia (1)
Mar 16, 2018, 06:21 pm IST

Here is a Pakistani porn star, acting in films wearing Burqa

Jun 28, 2017, 07:26 am IST

“Narendra Modi-The most important PM of the world”, says Israel Daily

Nov 24, 2018, 01:57 pm IST

India – China border talks start today

Sep 1, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Eating Food Prepared with Liquid Nitrogen is Harmful: Safety Alert Warning Issued

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close