Kerala Hartal : Bomb hurled at police station

A dawn-to-dusk 12-hour hartal called by Hindu outfits began on Thursday morning in protest against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple of Lord Ayyappa. Two women, Kanakadurga (44) and Bindu (42), created history be stepping into the hallowed precincts guarded by police three months after the Supreme Court’s historic judgement lifting the ban on entry of girls and women between 10 and 50 years of age into the shrine of Lord Ayyappa.

An activist of Sabarimala Karma Samithi attending a protest march at Pandalam died last evening after stones were pelted from the CPM office. After post-mortem, the body of Chandran Unnithan will be taken to Pandalam. A tense situation is prevailing here. Five houses of CPM activists were attacked in Pandalam.

Widespread violence was reported from many parts of the state. The media was attacked in the capital city during a march staged by BJP activists. In protest over the incident, they stopped reporting BJP programmes. However in some places hotels and shops were opened. Only some emergency services and private vehicles are seen on roads. A bomb was hurled in front of Nedumangad police station. Bomb was hurdled thrice seeking the release of three accused taken into custody. Widespread attacks were witnessed towards the houses of CPM activists.