Around 100 KSRTC buses have been destroyed by the right-wing activists during their hartal. The total losses are assessed almost around Rs. 3.35 crore. KSRTC MD Tomin.J.Thachankary informed this.

The KSRTC buses were attacked following the clashes in connection with two women entering the Sabarimala temple and the hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Tomin Thachankary explained the losses ahead of a rally fielding the destroyed buses.

The loss caused by the destroyed buses only is calculated now and the loss from canceled trips is yet to be assessed, he said. It will take days or months to repair the destroyed buses. The spare parts of the Volvo and Scania buses may have to be imported from abroad. This will take more time.

The government never resolve the losses caused by destroying KSRTC buses. Pelting stones at KSRTC bus should not be misunderstood as an attack on the government. The public has to stop the attackers from destroying KSRTC buses, he urged.

Thachankary asked what the hartal supporters gained by creating hassles for people. KSRTC should also be exempted from hartal as in the case of other essential services like milk, newspaper, and hospital. I had made a request in this regard to all political parties. I shall ask them to consider that again soon. Any Loss to the KSRTC is a loss to the public,” he added.