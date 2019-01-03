KeralaLatest News

“Let him go and offer advices at his home”: Sreedharan Pillai on Kodiyeri’s advice

Jan 3, 2019, 08:12 am IST
BJP has been holding a fast in front of the secretariat in connection with the steps the government has taken in the issue of Sabarimala. The fast was begun by BJP leader A.N Radhakrishnan, was carried on through a few leaders and currently is being taken up by N Sivarajan, state vice president of BJP.

CPI(M) State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had earlier taken a dig at BJP State president Sreedharan Pillai asking why he himself is not taking the fast. Now Sreedharan Pillai has responded to the sarcasm, he said:

“BJP is not here to take advices from Kodiyeri balakrishnan. Let him go and offer advice at his house. Sivarajan was into politics long before Kodiyeri Balakrishnan did, even at the time of emergency Sivarajan was actively in politics.” he said.

