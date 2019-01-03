LokSabha Polls 2019 : PM Modi begins 100-rally programme

PM Modi’s 100-rallies programme will be held across 20 states, many of them not ruled by the BJP.

Tomorrow the PM will hold rallies in Manipur, a state won by the regional Manipur National Front; on January 5, he will hold rallies in BJP-ruled Jharkhand and Naveen Patnaik’s Odisha. The rally for January 22 will be in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency.

The party meet this evening, which Amit Shah is also expected to attend along with PM Modi, will focus on the election results in the three heartland states – Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Last month, the BJP had met its worst defeat in Chhattisgarh at the hands of the Congress. While the party has ruled Chhattisgarh for three consecutive terms, its leaders said they was not expecting a defeat, since Raman Singh was considered one of its more popular Chief Ministers.

Individual leaders of the BJP have indicated that the results in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan were not entirely unexpected. The voters of Rajasthan have a revolving door policy – no incumbent government has been re-elected in the last 30 years. In Madhya Pradesh, the party had ruled for three consecutive terms and there was anti-incumbency.

Asked about the assembly election results in an interview by ANI earlier this week, PM Modi said in Telangana and Mizoram, “nobody gave BJP any chance or even thought that we would form government”.

“In Chhattisgarh, a clear mandate was given, BJP lost. But in 2 states there was a hung assembly. Secondly, 15 years of anti-incumbency was being fought by our people. We are discussing what was lacking,” he added.