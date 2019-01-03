Latest NewsPolitics

Lord Hanuman was a vaishya,says BJP Leader

Jan 3, 2019, 08:14 pm IST
BJP leader Vineet Agarwal Sharda has said Lord Hanuman belonged to the Vaishya community, weeks after chief minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Hindu deity a Dalit.

Sharda claimed the Vaishya community and Lord Ram come from the same lineage and Lord Hanuman is the adopted son of Lord Ram.

Sharda, however, evaded reply to a question on Adityanath’s remarks. Addressing rallies before the recent assembly election in Rajasthan, the UP CM had said Lord Hanuman belonged to Dalit and tribal communities.

“Hanuman was a tribal, a forest dweller and deprived. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west. This was his resolve as it was Lord Ram’s wish. Just like him, we should also not rest till we fulfil that wish,” Adityanath had said.

Following Adityanath’s assertions, BJP MLC Bukkal Nawab claimed that Lord Hanuman was a Muslim.

On the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Sharda said work was on and would be completed soon.

