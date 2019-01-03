Latest NewsIndia

Meghalaya Mine: SC dissatisfied with efforts to rescue trapped miners

Jan 3, 2019, 10:02 pm IST
Jaintia Hills: Navy personnel conduct a rescue task at the site of a coal mine collapse at Ksan, in Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_29_2018_000103A)

The Supreme Court expressed strong dissatisfaction over the rescue efforts to trace 15 people trapped in a mine in Meghalaya for the last 22 days.

The apex court told the state government to bring them out dead or alive. The court said every minute counts for the trapped miners and prompt, immediate and effective operation is needed to rescue them. The court also prayed for the well being of the trapped people.

The counsel appearing for the state explained the steps taken so far. He said besides 72 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, members of state disaster response force, the Navy, fire department and Coal India Ltd were also involved in the rescue operations.

