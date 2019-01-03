Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate three national highway projects worth Rs 1,747.54 crore

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Saturday inaugurate three national highway projects and lay the foundation stones for three others, at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

The six projects together are worth Rs 5,379 crore, a Ministry statement said on Thursday.

The projects for laying of foundation stone include widening of Dangiyavas-Keru-Nagaur section of Jodhpur Ring Road, Gagariya-Bawri Kalan-Sedwa-Bakhasar section of NH-925 and Sata-Gandhav section of NH-925A, and Munabav-Sundra-Myajlar-Dhanana-Asutar-Ghotaru-Tanot section of NH-70.

“These projects have a total length of 545.456 km and involve a cost of Rs 3,631.20 crore,” the statement said.

The projects which Gadkari would inaugurate include widening of Jaisalmer-Barmer section of NH-68, Barmer-Sanchor-Gujarat Border (up to Gandhav Bridge) section of NH-68 and Falodi-Jaisalmer section of NH-15 (New NH-11).

“These projects have a total length of 398.171 km and involve a cost of Rs 1,747.54 crore,” it said.

“The projects will contribute towards economic upliftment of western Rajasthan, improve the security scenario with better connectivity with border areas, and improve connectivity between districts, tehsils and villages,” the government said.