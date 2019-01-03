Petition Filed Against Anupam Kher: “The Accidental Prime Minister ” goes controversial

The film “The Accidental Prime Minister” has become controversial and a case is filed against actor Anupam Kher and associated members of the film. The case is filed in Bihar court on Wednesday for mangling with the image of some reputed people. Sudhir Kumar Ojha, a lawyer, filed the case against the movie in Muzaffarpur’s chief judicial magistrate court.

The court has admitted the case and has fixed January 8 as the hearing date for the case in Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate Court. The complaint is that Anupam Kher and Akshay Khanna have damaged the images of the respected people whom they portrayed on the big screen.

Ojha also argued that others who are playing the role of the UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi also harmed their image. He has also filed the case against the producer and the director of the movie. The movie is based on a controversial book ‘Accidental prime minister’ by Sanjaya Baru, who was the former prime minister’s press advisor, and Indian policy analyst.