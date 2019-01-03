Purification in Sabarimala: ‘Let thantri answer in court’, says Kadakampally Surendran

Devaswom Board Minister Kadakampally Minister has said any decision to close Sabarimala temple in unusual circumstances are taken in consultation with Devaswom board.

“I don’t know whether Devaswom board was informed about this. Even then, it will turn out to be contempt of court. Let Thantri answer for this action in the Supreme Court,” he said.

The minister added that the world came to know about the women’s entry only after they posted the visuals of their visit on social media.