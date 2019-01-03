Sabarimala: Congress and Muslim League is inviting trouble : Kodiyeri

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has came forward criticizing the UDF on Sabarimala issue. The UDF has earlier informed that they are planning to approach the union government. The UDF leaders informed that they will ask the union government to create an ordinance on Sabarimala women issue. He criticized

Congress for justifying the tantri who closed down the temple after women entered it. If an ordinance is demanded on the issue, Prime Minister will misuse it. He might bring in the ordinance in connection with the Ayodhya. Kodiyeri also said that Muslim League batting for the for the ordinance is inviting trouble.