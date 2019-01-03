KeralaLatest News

Sabarimala: Congress and Muslim League is inviting trouble : Kodiyeri

Jan 3, 2019, 08:35 pm IST
Less than a minute
kodiyeri balakrishnan

CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has came forward criticizing the UDF on Sabarimala issue. The UDF has earlier informed that they are planning to approach the union government. The UDF leaders informed that they will ask the union government to create an ordinance  on Sabarimala women issue. He criticized

Congress for justifying the tantri who closed down the temple after women entered it. If an ordinance is demanded on the issue, Prime Minister will misuse it. He might bring in the ordinance in connection with the Ayodhya. Kodiyeri also said that Muslim League batting for the for the ordinance is inviting trouble.

Tags

Related Articles

FB
Apr 14, 2018, 07:22 pm IST

What happens if this FB message is not forwarded?, Here’s the real truth behind the viral message

Mar 17, 2018, 03:40 pm IST

The plan is to Make UAE status of most secured state

Jul 29, 2018, 06:55 am IST

4 Children dies after Measles Rubella Vaccination

Aug 2, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Breast milk can make the world healthier and smarter

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close