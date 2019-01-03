Sabarimala Issue : Chandran Unnithan’s post-mortem report is out

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday sought to play down the death of Sabarimala Karma Samiti worker Chandran Unnithan who died at Pandalam during a protest march.“He died after a heart attack in the hospital. I don’t think it was related to stone pelting,” CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The primary post-mortem report of BJP activist Chandran Unnithan, who died in a clash in Panthalam says that he died due to his head injury. He was injured on the front and middle of his head. There are more than one deep wounds on his head. Though he is a heart patient, the doctors have not identified a cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The report was submitted by police surgeon Deepu and was handed over to the investigation team.

A clash erupted between the BJP and the CPM workers in front of the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram over the entry of two women-Bindu and Kanakadurga-of the menstrual age group into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday morning. Protesters also pelted stones, raised slogans and hurled abuses against each other.

The victim, Chandran Unnithan, was participating in a march organised by the Sangh Parivar-backed Sabarimala Action Council, which alleged that CPM workers attacked the protesters participating in the rally, leaving Unnithan gravely injured.

Unnithan, who was allegedly injured in stone pelting, was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. An investigation into the matter is underway.