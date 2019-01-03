Sabarimala Issue : Devotees stage protests in Karnataka

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa staged protests at several places across Karnataka Thursday against the entry of two women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple in neighbouring Kerala.

Meeting under the banner of the ‘Sabarimala Samrakshana Vedike’ (Save Sabarimala Forum), the protesters demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation over the incident.

Bindu and Kanakadurga, both in their 40s, became the first women to enter the temple after the Supreme Court verdict early on Wednesday, resulting in violent protests across Kerala.

The protesters pointed out that Vijayan was not only a party leader, but also the Chief Minister of a state and hence he should respect the religious sentiments of crores of Ayyappa devotees, because India is a democratic country.

“Pinarayi Vijayan cannot bulldoze his way. There should be respect for crores of devotees who are visiting Sabarimala tooffer prayers,” they added.

Protests were also staged in Udupi, Mysuru, Chikmagaluru, Mangaluru, Tumkuru and other places.

The protesters argued that even sanyasis who have renounced the world are not allowed in some temples in Kerala.

“These sanyasis are allowed inside the shrine only after conducting purification rituals,” they added.

Also, men are not allowed in some temples in India and hence rituals and religious practises should be respected by the authorities, they said.