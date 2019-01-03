Sabarimala Issue : Head Priest can quit if he is unhappy with SC verdict,says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday if the Sabarimala tantri was unhappy with the Supreme Court verdict the best course open to him was to leave the place.

The chief minister said the tantri’s move to shut down the temple for an hour and conduct purification rituals after two women, in their 40s, offered prayers was a violation of the Supreme Court verdict. He termed the move ‘strange’.

“The tantri family was also party to the case. The family’s side was also heard before the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict,” the chief minister said.

“Of course, the tantri has the democratic right to oppose the verdict. But if he still holds the position of ‘tantri’, he is duty bound to implement the verdict. He cannot remain as tantri and say that he will not obey the Supreme Court order. What he should instead be doing is quit the place saying that the apex court verdict will not allow him to carry on his duties,” he added.