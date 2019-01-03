Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

SEBI allows custodial services in commodity market

Jan 3, 2019, 09:01 pm IST
Less than a minute

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed custodial services in the commodity derivatives market.

The move is aimed at enabling the participation of institutional investors such as mutual funds and portfolio managers in the commodity derivatives market.

SEBI said in a notification that under the new framework, existing custodians will be permitted to add commodities as an asset class and provide physical delivery of both the securities and commodities.

Currently, the regulation on the custodian of securities provides safekeeping of securities, gold or gold related instruments, title deeds of real estate and incidental services.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 12, 2018, 07:51 pm IST

This company is offering unlimited vacation to their employees

Dec 31, 2017, 07:40 am IST

Patidar leader threatens state-wide bandh if Nitin Patel not made Gujarat CM

Feb 7, 2018, 05:55 pm IST

This is the counter question raised by Rahul Gandhi when PM made the explosive speech in parliament

India and Pakistan
Jun 18, 2018, 01:46 pm IST

Will India-China-Pakistan trilateral summit be a possibility?

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close