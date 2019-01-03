SEBI allows custodial services in commodity market

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has allowed custodial services in the commodity derivatives market.

The move is aimed at enabling the participation of institutional investors such as mutual funds and portfolio managers in the commodity derivatives market.

SEBI said in a notification that under the new framework, existing custodians will be permitted to add commodities as an asset class and provide physical delivery of both the securities and commodities.

Currently, the regulation on the custodian of securities provides safekeeping of securities, gold or gold related instruments, title deeds of real estate and incidental services.