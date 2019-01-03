“Two Women Were not taken into Sabarimala via Helicopters, they Went like any other Devotee” : Kerala C.M

Protests are erupting in many parts of Kerala after two young women were taken to Sabarimala by Police in Mufti. Criticisms have been raised from many corners and the Government has been blamed for showing over-enthusiasm in breaking the customs of the temple. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has now responded to the issue, he said:

“Government only did the duty it had to as per the Constitution. Sangh Parivar has always tried to make Sabarimala a place of conflicts. How to topple the Supreme court verdict is what they have always tried to. People have seen the violence they created at Sabarimala. Police and Government had tried to save Sabarimala from such conflicts. Two women who visited Sabarimala had attempted the visit two days before. They couldn’t do that for different reasons and they had to temporarily put themselves on hold. Later they approached Police again for arranging secrity for their visit. Police did not take them to the temple in a helicopter but through the path that all devotees go. They were not given any special consideration at the temple. They had dasrshan like any other devotee” the C.M said.