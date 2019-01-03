US President says that Pakistan houses enemies

US President Donald Trump has said the United States wants a great relationship with Pakistan but cannot do so as the country houses enemies.

Speaking to his Cabinet, Trump said he had ended 1.3 billion dollars military aid to Pakistan because the South Asian country provides shelter to terrorists.

He, however, said that a meeting with the new leadership in Pakistan under Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place very soon. He also accused the government of helping Osama bin Laden hide in the country. The US canceled $300 million in aid to Pakistan in September on the pretext that Pakistan had failed to take action against militants.