“Women are not going to Sabarimala to make love with Lord Ayyappa”, says BJP MP

BJP North-West Delhi MP and Dalit leader Udit Raj trashed the argument about Lord Ayyappa’s celibacy, and that women’s entry into the Sabarimala temple will ‘destroy’ it. “Women are not going to Sabarimala to make love with Lord Ayyappa,” he said. “If Ayyappa is God, he is everywhere. Women, too, are everywhere around,” Raj argued.

“There were several traditions like Sati and untouchability. But all these traditions have gone; redundant traditions must go,” said the MP. He also said that “how an Ayyappa temple can be above the Constitution”.

Raj said that his opinions are in his capacity as the national chairman of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organizations, and not as a politician. He, however, dodged the question over his party’s role in the Sabarimala issue.