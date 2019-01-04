Even a tree can do miracles:14 month’s baby survives fall from 4th floor

Even a tree can do miracles. A 14 month old baby boy , Atharva fell down from the fourth floor of his residence in Govandi on Thursday morning. The child fell on a tree which was standing by the side of the window and this minimised the impact. He slide down and then slipped down to the ground.

Atharva Barkade is the son of Ajit Barkade and and Jyoti.The incident occurred at Gopi Krishan building located on B S Devashi Road in Govandi (East) around 8.45am .Atharva’s grandmother, Mangal, had opened the window in the living room, which has no grille, to fetch clothes drying outside. The window was not properly shut and the child ran towards it and fell down.

Ajit and family rushed outside and found the Atharva conscious on the floor next to a bent branch of a tree which was below their window. They realised that the tree had saved the child. When he was picked up, Atharva started to cry and the family rushed him to two private hospitals before taking him to Fortis Hospital in Mulund. Both hospitals were unable to admit the boy as they did not have the adequate paediatric facility at that time. He is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “The child appears to be stable. He has sustained injuries to his lips and one leg. The tree may have minimised the impact,” said Shashikant Mane, senior inspector.

The Barkades own a business of supplying fertilisers, manure and soil. The family is with the baby and praying for their child.