‘Game of Thrones’: Trump made everyone confused

Jan 4, 2019, 01:30 pm IST
US President Donald Trump puzzled everyone by a poster of himself. He surprised the people, bringing an oversized Game of Thrones-inspired meme poster to his first cabinet meeting. Facing the press at his first cabinet meeting of the year, President Trump displayed an oversized poster of himself along with the text “Sanctions Are Coming” on the table in the Roosevelt Room.

Trump first shared the image – inspired by HBO’s Game of Thrones and its tagline “Winter is Coming” last November – as his administration reimposed harsh economic sanctions on Iran.
Trump spoke about his efforts to withdraw troops from Syria, make peace with North Korea, and build a wall along the Mexican border. He also touched on criticism from Utah Senator Mitt Romney and his unpopularity in Europe. The poster, however, made everyone puzzled and they are raising their doubts.

