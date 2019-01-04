Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Govt increases fuel supply to power plants

Jan 4, 2019
The government said that Coal stock and Coal supply to power plants has been increased to meet the energy demands in the country. Ministry of Coal in a release said the increase is about 25 percent as compared to last year.

It said, with the focus on boosting the domestic Coal Supply, the Coal stock in power plants as on 31st of December last year was over 16 Million Tonne as compared to December 2017 which was around 13 Million Tonne. The Coal Stock in power plants on 31st December 2018 was sufficient for ten days.

